Lee says Chiesa should've kept his emotions in check (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Kevin Lee is getting some time in the spotlight with the UFC. He’s set to main event UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City on June 25.

At a press conference in Dallas, on May 12 to promote the event, Chiesa charged towards Lee after he had made a comment about his mother. Lee reacted by throwing punches. The two were escorted off the stage but later faced off once the press conference ended.

At UFC 211, Lee spoke to reporters to explain his side of what happened.

Thus far it is unclear what repercussions, if any, either fighter will face for the melee.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.