Lewis says Miocic deserved title shot more than he did — VIDEO

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis thinks that former division champion Stipe Miocic should’ve had a chance to compete for the belt before he did.

A late knockout victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 earned Derrick Lewis a shot at the heavyweight title. He will face Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

At a media day in Las Vegas, Lewis said he doesn’t think that he should’ve been next in line for the opportunity. He also explains how he’s preparing for Cormier and what he’s changed about his training for the title fight.

