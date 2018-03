In his third fight as a professional at Legacy Fighting Alliance 36, Corey Turner will look to make a name for himself against Charles Johnson, an undefeated prospect.

In his third fight as a professional at Legacy Fighting Alliance 36, Corey Turner will look to make a name for himself against Charles Johnson, an undefeated prospect. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Corey Turner (1-1) is a middleweight competing out of Syndicate MMA. He will face Charles Johnson (2-0), an undefeated prospect, at Legacy Fighting Alliance 36 on March 23.

A former bodybuilder turned MMA fighter, the Las Vegas-based athlete wants to put on a strong performance and show that he’s got a diverse skill set.

LFA 36 will take place in Cabazon, Calif., at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.