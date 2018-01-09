Meek says fighting Usman makes him work harder than ever — VIDEO

With just one UFC bout on record, Emil Meek says he’s preparing harder than ever for his next opponent. The Norwegian fighter who’s nicknamed “Valhalla” will collide with Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night 124 in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jan 14.

Emil Meek hasn't competed in the octagon since last December. But the Norwegian fighter says preparing for the no. 13 ranked UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman makes him want to get up and work harder than ever.

Meek hasn’t competed in the octagon since notching a win over Jordan Mein last December. He withdrew from another planned bout with Nordine Taleb due to injury. Visa issues forced the promotion to reschedule his scrap with Usman.

