Mention on new Drake track adds to Max Holloway’s UFC quest

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was referenced by superstar rapper Drake on a new track just days before he is set to defend the belt against undefeated Brian Ortega on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena.

A guest spot on Johnny Carson’s couch or a role in a Bob Hope comedy sketch were once the ultimate signs an athlete had crossed over into the cultural mainstream.

The modern-day equivalent is to be referenced on a track by superstar rapper Drake.

It’s an honor bestowed on UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway just days before he is set to defend the belt against undefeated rising star Brian Ortega on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Holloway — whose nickname is “Blessed” — took the shoutout in stride, much like he has all of the accolades that have come his way during an incredible run of 12 consecutive wins since a 2013 loss to Conor McGregor.

“All I can say about that namecheck is, ‘Two hands up emoji,’” Holloway said Wednesday before open workouts at MGM Grand.

Holloway, who was raised in a working class community on the west side of Oahu, Hawaii, insists his ability to remain grounded is one of the keys to his continued success.

“I don’t let any of this get to me,” said Holloway, who walked out to a Drake track when he first won the belt in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto in 2016. “I don’t have cheerleaders behind me, I’ve got guys that check me. We don’t sit down and reflect about everything that’s happening. This window to do this is so small. The window in all of professional sports is tiny unless your name is LeBron James or something. It’s so tiny that you just have to grab the bull by the horns and ride it until the wheels fall off.”

It’s a philosophy that led him to take a somewhat ill-conceived chance at history in April when he accepted a lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov on less than a week’s notice despite needing to drop about 30 pounds.

Doctors disapproved and pulled him 24 hours before the fight, a development that was largely lost in the shuffle of one of the most chaotic fight weeks in UFC history because of McGregor’s attack on a bus at a media event.

Still, Holloway was willing to chase history. He knows there will be plenty of opportunities, but is pleased to be back in his division to defend his belt again.

“I’m not too worried about what went on in April anymore,” he said. “It’s always about the next one and that’s right here and right now. When it happens, it happens. One day I’ll get to sit down with my grandkids and tell that story, but right now I’ve got a job to do.

“I’m glad to be back in action. Glad to be rocking and rolling again. This week is going to be special.”

It already has been. Holloway has had a great deal of fun on social media since Drake released the track “8 Out of 10,” which mentions the fighter, on his new album “Scorpion.”

He tried to reach out to the rapper about attending the fight on Saturday, but doesn’t believe the timing will work out.

Holloway even put out a mock cover in the same style as Drake’s cover art for the album.

Dealing with Ortega may not be as exciting. The grappling ace is as dangerous as anyone Holloway has seen during his dominant run through the division, a stretch that included two wins over longtime champ Jose Aldo.

Ortega also has proven power. He became the first opponent to finish former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar when he knocked him out in March.

“He wouldn’t be here in front of me if he wasn’t good,” Holloway said of Ortega.

It’s one of the last hurdles for Holloway to clear in the featherweight division. Edgar remains a possibility if he stays at 145 pounds, but a possible rematch with McGregor down the road is one of several possibilities at lightweight should Holloway elect to move up.

“When it’s all said and done I want to leave a legacy in whatever way,” he said. “If it’s in this division, if it’s fighting big names, I just want to be remembered one of the greatest all-time to ever do this in the sport. That’s just what I want to do.”

UFC 226 Main card bouts for Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena Stipe Miocic (18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1 No Contest), for Micocic’s heavyweight title Max Holloway (19-3) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 No Contest), for Hollway’s featherweight title Francis Ngannou (11-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (19-5, 1 No Contest), heavyweights Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (20-7), lightweights Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs. Khalil Rountree (7-3), light heavyweights