Miocic, Dos Santos predict their UFC 211 battle to end in KO

Both heavyweights involved in UFC 211’s main event title bout oozed of confidence on a conference call leading up to the May 13 fight card.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos predicted a second-round knockout of current division title holder, Stipe Miocic. And Miocic believes he will finish the Brazilian with his hands in their rematch and retain the heavyweight belt.

The pair previously collided at UFC on FOX 13 in Dec. 2014. Dos Santos took the unanimous decision victory over Miocic.

Miocic, 34, has won four straight since losing to dos Santos. The Ohio native took the belt from Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 and successfully defended the strap against Alistair Overeem in September. All of his last four wins have come by way of knockout.

