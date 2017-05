Miocic not overthinking his rematch with Dos Santos(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stipe Miocic (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-journal)

At the UFC 211 open workouts, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic said he’s not trying to overthink his rematch with Junior dos Santos at this stage of the game.

Miocic wants to avenge his loss to the Brazilian and retain his title come May 13. The Ohio native also believes the fight won’t go the distance.

