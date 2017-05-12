Namajunas says when her mentality is right, no one can beat her — VIDEO

Namajunas says when her mentality is right, no one can beat her (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rose Namajunas (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When UFC strawweight Rose Namajunas burst onto the scene, she was touted as the next Ronda Rousey by UFC president Dana White on The Ultimate Fighter season 18. She earned a shot at becoming the promotion’s first-ever strawweight champion on the reality series, but lost to Carla Esparza.

Namajunas won her next three in a row and following a setback to Karolina Kowalkiewicz, “Thug Rose” battled back into the win column by submitting Michelle Waterson in April.

Now the 24-year-old fighter sees herself as the next one in line for the championship. She’s ready to face the winner of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade and will be watching as that showdown unfolds in Dallas, Texas, on May 13.

In the video above, Namajunas also discusses her maturity as a fighter and the challenges of training and living with her fiancee, former UFC heavyweight Pat Barry.

