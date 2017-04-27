Nunez says he’s ‘just down to fight’ on TUF Redemption — VIDEO

Nunez on TUF Redemption: 'I'm just down to fight' (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Closeup of a glove and the UFC logo at Ultimate Fighting Championship 73 on Saturday, July 7, 2007, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Johnny Nunez joined “The Ultimate Fighter” season 25 cast when one of Cody Garbrandt’s fighters, Hector Uribina, failed to make weight for his bout. Urbina was released from the show and Nunez was called up.

This season features 14 welterweights who have previously appeared on The Ultimate Fighter. Nuñez previously appeared on season 22 and Urijah Faber served as his coach. He lost to Ryan Hall in the preliminary round.

Though Nuñez was on his way down to compete at the featherweight when the call came to be on “TUF”, he couldn’t refuse a second chance at competing on the reality series. Training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old says he’s always “down to fight.”

