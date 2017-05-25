ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
MMA UFC

Nunez says he’s tired of the coaches fighting on TUF 25 — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 8:05 pm
 

Johnny Nunez is a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter season 25. He’s a part of Team Garbrandt, which is winless at this stage of the competition.

Tensions on UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s team are so high, even the assistant coaches are having confrontations.

In this video blog with Covering The Cage, Nunez recaps the fight between Ramsey Nijem and Julian Lane, and talks about what it’s like being on set when scuffles break out.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like