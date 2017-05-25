Nunez says he’s tired of the coaches fighting on TUF 25 — VIDEO

Nunez says he tired of the coaches fighting on TUF 25 (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Johnny Nunez is a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter season 25. He’s a part of Team Garbrandt, which is winless at this stage of the competition.

Tensions on UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s team are so high, even the assistant coaches are having confrontations.

In this video blog with Covering The Cage, Nunez recaps the fight between Ramsey Nijem and Julian Lane, and talks about what it’s like being on set when scuffles break out.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.