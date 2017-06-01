Nunez talks about TUF 25, Stevenson’s health, canceled title fight — VIDEO

Johnny Nunez on how concerned the TUF 25 cast was for Joe Stevenson's health (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On the most recent episode of TUF Redemption, Team Garbrandt finally had something to celebrate when Justin Edwards took a win over Joe Stevenson.

Joe Stevenson won The Ultimate Fighter season 2 and will still have an opportunity to become the first athlete to win two seasons. UFC president selected “Joe Daddy” and Garbrandt’s fighter, Hayder Hassan, to be the wild card fight.

After the decision was made, Garbrandt became upset over the call and repeatedly expressed concern for Stevenson fighting again.

In this video blog, Johnny Nunez, who is part of Team Garbrandt, discusses the wild card decision, his concerns for Stevenson’s health and the now-canceled fight between the coaches.

Check out the video above.

