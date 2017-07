Ortega ‘guillotine’ move gets buzz at UFC 214

Keep up on coverage of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, tonight. The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill will file his report at the conclusion of the main event, which features the title match between light-heavyweights Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Jarred Brooks, right, is announced the winner against Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jarred Brooks reacts at the end of his fight against Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jarred Brooks, left, battles Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jarred Brooks, left, battles Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jarred Brooks, front, battles Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Eric Shelton, left, battles Jarred Brooks in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jarred Brooks, left, battles Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jarred Brooks, left, battles Eric Shelton in the flyweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Brooks won by split decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Keep up on coverage of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, tonight. The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill will file his report at the conclusion of the main event, which features the title match between light-heavyweights Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

THE GUILLOTINE!!!@BrianTCity gets the sub here in round 3!!! The fourth, 3rd-round finish in a row for Ortega! #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/2qvwiRuv1r — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 30, 2017

#UFC214 result: Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via submission (guillotine choke). Rd. 3, 2:59 — CoveringTheCage (@CoveringTheCage) July 30, 2017

#UFC214 result: Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) — CoveringTheCage (@CoveringTheCage) July 30, 2017

#UFC214 results: Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran (29-28, 29-28 29-28) — CoveringTheCage (@CoveringTheCage) July 30, 2017

#UFC214 result: Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) — CoveringTheCage (@CoveringTheCage) July 29, 2017