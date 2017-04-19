Proposed Mayweather-McGregor bout purse amounts could reach $100M

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor (file)

Every week seems to bring a new tidbit of information about a potential boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

On Wednesday, it was UFC president Dana White’s turn to dangle a juicy new detail in for the masses desperate for any movement toward what might be the biggest fight in history.

White used an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” to throw out some potential dollar figures for each of the fighters should the fight have the kind of mass success at the box office and on pay per view that most analysts anticipate.

“If the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75 (million),” White told Cowherd. “(Mayweather) feels like he’s the A-side and he should get more of it. We haven’t really gotten into that negotiation yet.

”I wanted to get McGregor locked in first, because McGregor is under contract with me. At the end of the day, does this fight make a ton of sense for me? It really doesn’t. But Conor wants this thing really bad and I’ve said it many times, the kid’s stepped up and saved some big fights for me, man, so I’m in. I’ll figure it out.”

While the figures make for tantalizing headlines, White continued to caution the fight is far from a done deal. He believes he can have the negotiation done with McGregor in the next few days. The deal with Mayweather and his team was always believed to be the far tougher bridge to cross.

At least the lofty numbers show a step in the right direction. Mayweather mocked an offer of $25 million for each fighter that White proposed in January.

Even if the money is worked out, White said the fight is far from a sure thing.

“Obviously, in boxing, you start to negotiate things like the gloves and the officials and the judges, and how big the ring is,” White said. “A lot of different things you can negotiate as far as the fight goes. But again, I haven’t gotten into a room with Team Mayweather yet, and who knows. The Conor side, we’re good on the Conor side.

”I need to figure out the Mayweather side, and maybe it can’t be done. Maybe the other side can’t be done, but we’ll see. I promised Conor I’d do everything I could to make this thing happen, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

White indicated he expects his conversations would mostly be with Mayweather advisor Al Haymon.

He said he will absolutely give the negotiations his best efforts.

‘One of the things that we’ve done and the reason we’ve built this brand the way that we have is we always bring people the fights they want to see,” White said. “There’s no doubt that people want to see this fight, and it’s all anybody ever asks me about, so I’m going to do my best to see if I can get this thing done.

“I’m not saying I can, but we’re trying to.”

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing in September 2015 after improving to 49-0 with a win over Andre Berto. He has said he will come back to fight McGregor.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.