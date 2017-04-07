RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang preview UFC 210 matchups — VIDEO

Daniel Cormier attends the UFC 200 press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 210 card at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Daniel Cormier (18-1) vs. Anthony Johnson (22-5)

Class: For Cormier’s light heavyweight title

Line: Johnson -120

Storyline: Somehow, some way, Cormier made weight. After putting the title fight in jeopardy by coming in at 206.2 pounds Friday morning, Cormier disappeared for more than two minutes and returned right on the mark at 205. How exactly that happened, or whether he pushed down on a towel to trick the scale, doesn’t really matter once the bell rings. The fact remains that Cormier looked incredibly drained and now has to step in against one of the most feared strikers in the organization. Cormier felt Johnson’s power in the first fight and managed to stay conscious long enough to turn the tide and wear Johnson down. That’s the plan again, but Johnson is at another level and has been more active since their first meeting. Cormier is still fixated on Jon Jones. It may be Johnson that gets a crack at the returning ex-champ instead.

Hill’s pick: Johnson by first-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Johnson by third-round knockout

Chris Weidman (13-2) vs. Gegard Mousasi (41-6-2)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Pick ‘em

Storyline: Two fighters heading in opposite directions meet in a pivotal middleweight battle. Weidman, the former champion, has lost his last two fights. Mousasi has surged up the rankings with four straight wins and is looking for his biggest win to date in the UFC. Mousasi is well rounded, but would be best served to try to keep the fight standing. Weidman is outstanding on the ground and is likely to try to embrace his roots and grind Mousasi out on the mat. Mousasi insists he has drilled takedown defense so well he guaranteed Weidman can’t get him down. If he’s right, he will have a great chance to win. It’s far easier said than done.

Hill’s pick: Weidman by second-round submission

Fang’s pick: Weidman by third-round knockout

Cynthia Calvillo (4-0) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (6-1)

Class: Women’s Strawweight

Line: Calvillo -260

Storyline: The bout featuring two grapplers with one combined UFC appearance somehow became the most talked about fight on the card Friday. Gonzalez was informed early in the day she would be unable to compete because of a state rule prohibiting fighters with breast implants from competing. After more than four hours in limbo, time filled in mostly by people making social media jokes about the situation, the New York commission cleared Gonzalez to fight. She will make her UFC debut on Saturday against Calvillo, who won her organizational debut at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. Both fighters are incredibly aggressive on the mat. Calvillo might be slightly more skilled and gets a further boost from the oddsmakers for having already made her UFC debut. Gonzalez probably has good value as an underdog, but Calvillo is a legitimate prospect.

Hill’s pick: Calvillo by second-round submission

Fang’s pick: Calvillo by second-round knockout

Thiago Alves (26-12) vs. Patrick Cote (24-10)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Cote -160

Storyline: Alves was once a feared striker on the fast track to stardom. The years have not been kind, but he is still quite dangerous when he’s allowed to settle into his range. Cote is a veteran who has evolved from mostly a striker to someone who is very comfortable just about everywhere. He still packs quite a punch, but ran into some trouble in his last bout against Donald Cerrone. Alves is capable of executing the same type of game plan that allowed Cerrone to have success against Cote. His leg kicks can be devastating, which sets up his power shots. That formula could help Alves snap a two-fight losing streak.

Hill’s pick: Alves by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Cote by decision

Will Brooks (18-2) vs. Charles Oliveira (21-7, 1 No Contest)

Class: Lightweight

Line: Brooks -240

Storyline: Former Bellator champion hoped to make a splash when he finally made his UFC debut last year, but it hasn’t happened. He has looked quite average in splitting his first two fights in the organization, but has a huge opportunity to score a big win over a flashy opponent in this one. Brooks probably hopes to avoid too much excitement in this one. He should be able to use his strength and wrestling advantages to wear down Oliveira. The Brazilian is at his best when he can scramble and find his way to top position on the mat where he has a devastating submission game. He’s also more comfortable as a striker in a brawl than a technical battle. Brooks will look to keep this against the cage and on the mat where he can frustrate Oliveira and grind out a win.

Hill’s pick: Brooks by decision

Fang’s pick: Brooks by decision

