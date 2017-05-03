RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk ‘TUF,’ Rousey on ‘Blindspot’ — VIDEO

Editor’s note: Each Tuesday at Noon we go live on the Covering The Cage Facebook page to bring you an update on the mixed martial arts world.
Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for CoveringTheCage.com’s weekly Facebook live update.
This week we talked “The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption,” Ronda Rousey’s “Blindspot” appearance, a potential fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier and more. The third episode of this season’s “TUF” and Rousey’s appearance on ‘Blindspot” both air tonight.
