Roxanne Modafferi will face Emily Whitmire in The Ultimate Fighter season 26 quarterfinals.

Roxanne Modafferi previews her fight with Emily Whitmire on TUF 26 (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roxanne Modafferi will face Emily Whitmire in The Ultimate Fighter season 26 quarterfinals.

Both fighters train at Las Vegas gyms.. Modafferi trains at Syndicate MMA while Whitmire works out at Xtreme Couture.

Modafferi talks about her preparation for Whitmire and more.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.