Serena DeJesus says she’s ‘strong with autism, not because of autism’ — VIDEO

Fighter Serena DeJesus says she is "strong with autism, not because of autism." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An amateur MMA fighter with Asperger's syndrome, Serena DeJesus looks to inspire others and prove that she can "be strong with autism, not because of autism." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On June 17, Serena DeJesus will face Arlene Culbreth at Tuff-N-Uff’s Pack the Mack event in Las Vegas.

DeJesus hasn’t competed since suffering her first loss at the promotion’s fight card last June. She spent the time off working to improve her skill set and to refocus.

A fighter who battles with Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism, DeJesus opens up on the challenges she deals with, her dedication to being a role model and an ambassador for Fighting for Autism, and how she’s managed to stay positive in the face of adversity.

Tuff-N-Uff’s Pack the Mack event features rising amateur MMA stars and will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on June 17.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.