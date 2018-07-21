MMA UFC

Syndicate MMA helps Las Vegas women learn self defense — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2018 - 5:06 pm
 
Updated July 20, 2018 - 5:13 pm

Las Vegas’ Syndicate MMA serves as the training hub for several professional fighters, such as Jessica-Rose Clark, Roxanne Modafferi and Julian Marquez.

On July 29, the gym’s manager and instructor, Casey Milliken, will offer a free women’s self-defense seminar. He and his wife Ashley Milliken, say the program can give women necessary skills to defend themselves in real-life situations.

Syndicate MMA is located at 6980 W. Warm Springs Rd in Las Vegas.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like