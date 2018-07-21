Syndicate MMA helps Las Vegas women learn self defense — VIDEO

Las Vegas’ Syndicate MMA serves as the training hub for several professional fighters, such as Jessica-Rose Clark, Roxanne Modafferi and Julian Marquez.
On July 29, the gym’s manager and instructor, Casey Milliken, will offer a free women’s self-defense seminar. He and his wife Ashley Milliken, say the program can give women necessary skills to defend themselves in real-life situations.
Syndicate MMA is located at 6980 W. Warm Springs Rd in Las Vegas.
