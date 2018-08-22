MMA UFC

TUF 28 fighters on what they’ve given up to be on the show — VIDEO

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2018
 

At a media day to promote The Ultimate Fighter’s 28th season, some of the fighters spoke about what they sacrificed and what they missed most while they filmed the show in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Fighter will start airing on Fox Sports 1 on Aug. 29 and will feature heavyweight and women’s featherweight competitors all vying for a chance to earn a contract with the UFC.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

