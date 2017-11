The 22 fighters involved in competing in UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in New York City faced off one last time Friday before the Nov. 4 bout.

Michael Bisping will put his middleweight belt on the line in the main event on pay-per-view against Georges St-Pierre.

Check out the video above.

