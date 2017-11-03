UFC 217 official weigh-ins —VIDEO

All fighters involved with UFC 217 hit the scales for the official weigh-in. All 6 fighters competing in title fights made weight as did all of the other athletes on the Nov. 4 card.

The UFC 217 official weigh ins took place near Madison Square Garden on Friday, Nov. 3 ahead of the pay-per-view card.

All 24 fighters, including the 6 involved in title fights, made weight.

The fight card will be headlined by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre.

