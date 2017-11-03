ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

UFC 217 official weigh-ins —VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2017 - 11:55 am
 

The UFC 217 official weigh ins took place near Madison Square Garden on Friday, Nov. 3 ahead of the pay-per-view card.

All 24 fighters, including the 6 involved in title fights, made weight.

The fight card will be headlined by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like