UFC 217 title fight staredowns — VIDEO

All six of the fighters in title fights at UFC 217 squared off ahead of their bouts at the press conference Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will look to break the women’s title defense record of six, which is held by Ronda Rousey, against Rose Namajunas.

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will defend his belt for the first time against rival T.J. Dillashaw.

In the main event, Michael Bisping will put his middleweight belt on the line against Georges St-Pierre.

