UFC 222 Media Day highlights — VIDEOS

UFC 222 will take place on Saturday, March 3. Ahead of the event, some of the main card fighters, including women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and her challenger, Yana Kunitskaya, spoke with the media.

UFC 222 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Yana Kunitskaya (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On the main card, “Suga” Sean O’Malley will look to remain undefeated when he faces Andre Soukhamthath. The pair engaged in a heated staredown at the MGM Grand on Thursday.

Heavyweights Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski will also do battle on the main card and discuss where they hope a win will take them.

Lastly, Las Vegas-based fighter Mike Pyle will compete for the final time in mixed martial arts when he steps into the cage against Zak Ottow.