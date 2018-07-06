MMA UFC

UFC 226 media day staredowns — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2018 - 5:25 pm
 

Ahead of UFC 226, many fighters on the card squared off at a media day at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. UFC 226 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Various fighters squared off at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas ahead of facing each other in the octagon.

Welterweights Mike Perry and Paul Felder had an entertaining staredown. Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis had an intense face off as well.

Check out the video above.

