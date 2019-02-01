MMA UFC

UFC president Dana White speaks out about UFC 235 and more —VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2019 - 10:50 pm
 

UFC president Dana White joined Adam Hill and Heidi Fang to discuss UFC 235 following a press conference that took place at the MGM Grand on Thursday.

White addressed Jon Jones’ reinstatement by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the fines and suspension they handed down to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

White also discussed Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over Colby Covington and his relationship with Ben Askren, who will be welcomed to the promotion by former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

