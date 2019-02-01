UFC president Dana White speaks out about UFC 235 and more —VIDEO

UFC president Dana White joined Adam Hill and Heidi Fang to discuss UFC 235 following a press conference that took place at the MGM Grand on Thursday.

UFC president Dana Whites speaks at a press conference for UFC 235 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman at a press conference for UFC 235 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith at a press conference for UFC 235 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

White addressed Jon Jones’ reinstatement by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the fines and suspension they handed down to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

White also discussed Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over Colby Covington and his relationship with Ben Askren, who will be welcomed to the promotion by former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

