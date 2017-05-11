ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

UFC’s Edgar says Rodriguez’s style is a double-edged sword — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 12:49 pm
 

Rising UFC star Yair Rodriguez will have to get through Frankie Edgar to prove he’s a viable contender in the featherweight division.

While Edgar is impressed with what he’s seen from “El Pantera”, the New Jersey native says that his flashiness can work against him.

A former UFC lightweight champion, Edgar is looking to build off of his win against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205.

