UFC’s Edgar says Rodriguez’s style is a double-edged sword — VIDEO

Frankie Edgar thinks Yair Rodriguez's fighting style is like a double-edged sword. The former lightweight champion also talks about what his strengths in this fight are. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rising UFC star Yair Rodriguez will have to get through Frankie Edgar to prove he’s a viable contender in the featherweight division.

While Edgar is impressed with what he’s seen from “El Pantera”, the New Jersey native says that his flashiness can work against him.

A former UFC lightweight champion, Edgar is looking to build off of his win against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205.

