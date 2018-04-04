MMA UFC

UFC’s Evan Dunham on what keeps him going after 9 years — VIDEO

April 3, 2018 - 11:32 pm
 

Unbeaten through his last 5 fights, UFC lightweight Evan Dunham will next face Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 223. Aubin-Mercier is a replacement for Dunham’s original opponent, Maribek Taisumov.

After 9 years of competing in MMA, the Las Vegas-based fighter explained how opening his own gym in town has helped him to rekindle his love for sport and why he’s not ready to retire.

Lastly, Dunham spoke on why he thinks there’s a need for 165-pound division in the UFC.

UFC 223 will take place on Apr. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will serve as the main event.

