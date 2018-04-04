UFC’s Evan Dunham on what keeps him going after 9 years — VIDEO

Evan Dunham explains how his gym in Las Vegas has helped him rekindle his love for MMA, why he’s not ready to retire, the need for a 165-pound division and what he makes of Olivier Aubin-Mercier as his opponent at UFC 223.

UFC's Dunham on what keeps him going after 9 years of fighting (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Unbeaten through his last 5 fights, UFC lightweight Evan Dunham will next face Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 223. Aubin-Mercier is a replacement for Dunham’s original opponent, Maribek Taisumov.

After 9 years of competing in MMA, the Las Vegas-based fighter explained how opening his own gym in town has helped him to rekindle his love for sport and why he’s not ready to retire.

Lastly, Dunham spoke on why he thinks there’s a need for 165-pound division in the UFC.

UFC 223 will take place on Apr. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will serve as the main event.

Check out the video above.

