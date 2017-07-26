Watch the UFC 214 title fight staredowns — VIDEO

All fighters set for Saturday’s UFC 214 title fights squared off Wednesday following a news conference for the event in Los Angeles at The Novo by Microsoft.

UFC 214 will feature three title fights.

Cris “Cyborg” Justino will collide with Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight belt. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will put his belt on the line against Demian Maia in the co-main event. And lastly, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally rematch Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 214.

