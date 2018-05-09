MMA UFC

Welterweight Curtis Millender to fight at UFC 226 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2018
 

UFC welterweight Curtis Millender will put his seven-fight winning streak on the line July 7 at UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sources close to the organization confirmed the rumored bout to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Millender will face Max Griffin, who is coming off an impressive win over Mike Perry on a Fox card in Orlando.

Griffin has alternated wins and losses in four fights since signing with UFC in 2016.

Millender won his UFC debut with a second-round knockout of veteran Thiago Alves in February. His previous victories had come in Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance bouts as well as a pair of bouts on the regional circuit.

UFC 226 will cap the UFC’s annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view card is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

