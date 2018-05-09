Welterweight Curtis Millender to fight at UFC 226 in Las Vegas

Millender, who has won seven straight fights, will take on Max Griffin on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Curtis Millender in action against Brennan Ward during their ight at Bellator 134 on Friday, Feb. 27, 2015, in Uncasville, CT. Ward won the fight via rear naked choke submission. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

UFC welterweight Curtis Millender will put his seven-fight winning streak on the line July 7 at UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sources close to the organization confirmed the rumored bout to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Millender will face Max Griffin, who is coming off an impressive win over Mike Perry on a Fox card in Orlando.

Griffin has alternated wins and losses in four fights since signing with UFC in 2016.

Millender won his UFC debut with a second-round knockout of veteran Thiago Alves in February. His previous victories had come in Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance bouts as well as a pair of bouts on the regional circuit.

UFC 226 will cap the UFC’s annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view card is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

