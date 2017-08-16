White: Kevin Lee to face Tony Ferguson for interim lightweight belt at UFC 216 —VIDEO

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Tony Ferguson will face Las Vegas-based fighter Kevin Lee at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 for the interim UFC lightweight championship.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to reporters following his Contender Series event on Aug. 15 that Tony Ferguson will face Las Vegas-based fighter Kevin Lee at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 for the interim UFC lightweight championship.

The division’s current champion, Conor McGregor, will collide with Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. White said he’s uncertain when McGregor may return to defend his belt.

White also updated on the status of Khabib Nurmagomedov who was previously slated to square off with Ferguson at UFC 209, but withdrew from the contest following a weight cutting issue that forced him to be hospitalized.

UFC 216 is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is unknown if the interim title bout will serve as the main event.