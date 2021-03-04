59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

All 3 NASCAR races sold out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 6:07 pm
 
Dale Pantelakis, of Ananta Surfaces, paints logos on the infield grass ahead of the Pennzoil 40 ...
Dale Pantelakis, of Ananta Surfaces, paints logos on the infield grass ahead of the Pennzoil 400 weekend, slated to begin this Friday, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NASCAR Weekend is a complete sellout.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that no tickets remain for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube weekend. The 12,500 allotment for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 Truck Series race and Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series event have joined Sunday’s Cup Series Pennzoil 400 as sellouts.

Because of a limited 15 percent capacity requirement imposed by the Southern Nevada Health District, the speedway has reached its allowable tickets sold threshold for all three days.

“We’re proud to announce a sellout of all three NASCAR races, but we’re disappointed we couldn’t host more fans throughout the weekend,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement. “We hope to host more fans in September at the South Point 400. Without knowing capacity limits for our fall tripleheader, fans should get their tickets now — they’re already on sale.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
2
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
3
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
4
Amazon closes North Las Vegas warehouse for day after employee suicide
Amazon closes North Las Vegas warehouse for day after employee suicide
5
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.