All 3 NASCAR races sold out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Weekend is a complete sellout.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that no tickets remain for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube weekend. The 12,500 allotment for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 Truck Series race and Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series event have joined Sunday’s Cup Series Pennzoil 400 as sellouts.

Because of a limited 15 percent capacity requirement imposed by the Southern Nevada Health District, the speedway has reached its allowable tickets sold threshold for all three days.

“We’re proud to announce a sellout of all three NASCAR races, but we’re disappointed we couldn’t host more fans throughout the weekend,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement. “We hope to host more fans in September at the South Point 400. Without knowing capacity limits for our fall tripleheader, fans should get their tickets now — they’re already on sale.”

