Derek Carr will command engines to start in NASCAR Cup race

Derek Carr is one of three professional athletes to serve as grand marshal for the NASCAR races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Derek Carr, who is used to calling signals as the Raiders’ quarterback, will call on the drivers of the Pennzoil 400 to start their engines.

Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will yell the commands before Friday’s Bucked Up 200 Camping World Truck Series race, Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles will step up to the microphone for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race, and Carr will handle Sunday’s Cup event.

“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” Carr said in a statement. “I know there have been a long list on luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them. I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”

