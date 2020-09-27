Jimmie Johnson reflects on final race, success at LVMS

Jimmie Johnson celebrates his win in victory lane after the Nextel Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 13, 2005. (Isaac Brekken/Review-Journal) Isaac Brekken

RJ FILE*** SPORTS - Jimmie Johnson takes the checkered flag a few feet ahead of Matt Kenseth in the NASCAR Nextel Cup UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, March 12, 2006. (slug: nascar nextel) K.M. CANNON/REVIEW-JOURNAL

SAMANTHA CLEMENS/REVIEW-JOURNAL Jimmie Johnson burns out after winning the UAW-Daimler Chrysler 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 11, 2007.

Jimmie Johnson celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race Sunday, Feb. 28, 2010, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

He has won more NASCAR Cup Series races than any other man (and Danica Patrick) who has traversed Las Vegas Motor Speedway in fireproof overalls. But there’s a good chance Jimmie Johnson’s familiar No. 48 Chevrolet won’t be the fastest car on the track at Sunday’s South Point 400.

It might be the coolest looking one, though.

Wanting to make his final race at LVMS special in lieu of spectators, the retiring seven-time NASCAR champion has teamed with Las Vegas classic car restoration specialist and reality TV personality Danny “The Count” Koker in developing a special paint scheme for Johnson’s Las Vegas swan song.

“We’re going to stand on the gas and make it look good in victory lane,” Johnson said ahead of the playoff race in which he is hoping to play the spoiler’s role.

These are his final days in a sport in which the easygoing native of El Cajon, California, has dominated for nearly two decades. The cheers for Johnson were expected to be long and loud before the coronavirus pandemic turned his victory lap into a silent spectacle.

Still spry at 45, he will be retiring from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of these playoffs for which he failed to qualify. He recently announced he’ll be switching gears to drive in the IndyCar series in 2021 and also is keen to add to his sports car racing resume.

After Johnson and Koker talked about the bold graphics inspired by the California van culture of yesteryear — “I’m a ’70s guy, and in talking to Jimmie, I discovered he’s a ’70s guy and has this cool, retro vibe to him,” Koker said — the introspective racer discussed Las Vegas’ impact on his career during a Zoom chat with the Review-Journal.

Q: What is it about your driving style and Las Vegas Motor Speedway that meshes so well?

A: I’ve always felt that tracks with lower grip have served me well. Where the track is located, how dusty and windy it can be — this track never really has as much grip as most mile-and-a-halves. At times, I think we’ve had like 50 mph winds to deal with in turns 3 and 4. So when I look at the racetrack and the amount of grip, it fits into my (desert) upbringing and style.

Q: Four wins here, including three in a row. Didn’t you once pass Matt Kenseth on the last lap? How does that one rate among your 83 victories?

A: (Laughing) Last-lap passes rank at the top of the list, absolutely. That was a great one. I recall being better than him in chasing him down. The outside lane really wasn’t worked in yet, and he made a defensive move to have the bottom of the track … that little bit of caution gave me the advantage I needed to get to the outside. Once that happened with the way the draft works, I knew I would be the leader at the start-finish line.

Q: You mentioned your California upbringing — you started out in off-road buggies and have raced in front of capacity crowds in the old Mickey Thompson series at Sam Boyd Stadium. What part did that play in your rise up the ladder?

A: Growing up in San Diego, I raced in Las Vegas a lot. My motocross days, my off-road stadium truck, my off-road stadium racing, that’s like a second home for me. My fondest memory of San Boyd is a memory that literally kept my career alive. I won my one and only Grand National stadium truck event in that stadium. To finally win and show everyone at Chevrolet I could get the job done really moved my career forward.

Q: Everybody talks about your style, steady and almost laid-back personality at times. Is it true you fell asleep in the Baja 1000 while leading the race?

A: That is a true story — the last desert race I ever ran. Just before sunrise, my co-rider kept falling asleep. I’d yell at him on the intercom, try to wake him up. Eventually it got the best of me, too. I tried to solo it, and I really shouldn’t have, looking back at it.

Q: Off track, I know you love riding your mountain bike around the hills in Henderson when you’re in town for race weekends …

A: Mountain and road. I’ve really been impressed with some of the riding on the west side of the valley and the crazy rock terrain out there to ride. There’s a trail called the Inner Mountain Loop that runs around the Henderson area, and we ride that on our road bikes quite often. Sadly, I won’t be able to do it this year with it just being a one-day show.”

Q: I know you have a lot left on your bucket list. IndyCar with Chip Ganassi, probably some sports car racing. But how would you like to be remembered for the stock car part of your career?

A: (Pregnant pause) Man, it’s really hard to talk about yourself in that respect. I’m just thankful I’ve been given this opportunity. A lot of people helped me get here; a lot of people helped me stay here. Auto racing is thought of as kind of an individual sport, but that’s not the case. I’m thankful for all the support I’ve had over the years, and I’m blown away that I’ve been able to accomplish all that I have.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.