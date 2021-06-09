Kyle Busch brings out yellow flag with awful first pitch

NASCAR star Kyle Busch of Las Vegas threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday’s Texas Rangers’ game. It didn’t go so well.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NASCAR star Kyle Busch of Las Vegas threw out the ceremonial pitch before Wednesday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

It became the auto racing equivalent of hitting the wall.

Despite standing in front of the pitcher’s mound, Busch’s not-so-fastball traveled only about 15 feet before bouncing twice in front of home plate, where it eluded what appeared to be a fuzzy mascot.

Kyle is not the only Busch brother who has lost control while throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a big league game.

In 2018, older brother Kurt Busch, a devout Chicago Cubs fan, tossed a wild first pitch at Wrigley Field. But at least Kurt was standing on the pitcher’s mound, and his errant toss made it to home plate without requiring a cutoff man.

Let's go, Cubbies! @KurtBusch capped off the day with a pit stop at Wrigley Field where he threw out the first pitch for tonight's @Cubs game. How'd he do, #SHRFans? ⚾️#KB41 pic.twitter.com/ixOD8Q08VP — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 12, 2018

