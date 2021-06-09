95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
NASCAR

Kyle Busch brings out yellow flag with awful first pitch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 3:07 pm
 
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between t ...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NASCAR star Kyle Busch of Las Vegas threw out the ceremonial pitch before Wednesday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

It became the auto racing equivalent of hitting the wall.

Despite standing in front of the pitcher’s mound, Busch’s not-so-fastball traveled only about 15 feet before bouncing twice in front of home plate, where it eluded what appeared to be a fuzzy mascot.

Kyle is not the only Busch brother who has lost control while throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a big league game.

In 2018, older brother Kurt Busch, a devout Chicago Cubs fan, tossed a wild first pitch at Wrigley Field. But at least Kurt was standing on the pitcher’s mound, and his errant toss made it to home plate without requiring a cutoff man.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
2
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
3
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
4
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
5
Golden Knights make 2 lineup changes for Game 5 at Avalanche
Golden Knights make 2 lineup changes for Game 5 at Avalanche
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoi ...
Pennzoil 400 race results
By The Associated Press

Results of the NASCAR Cup race Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.