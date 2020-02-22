Kyle Busch rolls to another Truck Series win at LVMS

NASCAR star Kyle Busch talks about his experience winning the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model feature race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Per NASCAR edict, Kyle Busch isn’t allowed to keep on truckin’ as often as he would like.

So he tries to make every race in the five he is allowed count.

“We couldn’t fire away on the restarts, but once we got about 10 laps in (during a green flag run) we just started to check away from everybody,” said the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion from Las Vegas after leading 108 of 134 laps Friday night en route to another victory in the Strat 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was Busch’s seventh consecutive win in the Trucks, and his third in a row on his hometown track. Despite briefly yielding the lead on restarts, Busch made it look easy. He beat fastest qualifier Johnny Sauter to the checkered flag by 5.9 seconds with Austin Hill, three-time series champion Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes rounding out the top five.

It was his 57th Truck Series victory of Busch’s NASCAR career, and during his remarks in victory lane, he made reference to the “Kyle Busch Rule” that limits him to five races per season in the lower tier Truck Series.

“It’s pretty cool to come home and have a homecoming win like this in Vegas,” Busch said.

Rowdy’s energy

A track photographer said one of his goals during Pennzoil 400 weekend was to snap a picture of Kyle Busch not holding a can of Rowdy Energy, his new energy drink that he claims is more nutritious than its high-octane rivals. Busch treated local reporters to tall cans of strawberry-lemonade flavored Rowdy Energy at the LVMS Bullring on Wednesday.

It tastes pretty good, too.

“You can order it online,” the 2019 Cup Series champion said after pulling the No. 51 Rowdy Energy car into victory circle at Thursday night’s Star Nursery 100 late model race at the Bullring. “We’re trying to get it in some stores, so probably at this time next year you can see us at some Terrible Herbst stores in the Vegas area.”

Mayer wins in Clark tribute

Driving a car honoring former Bullring stalwart Spencer Clark, teenager Sam Mayer led nearly wire-to-wire in winning the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race late Thursday.

“I’m trying to live up to the Spencer Clark name,” Mayer, 16, said of steering the car bearing Clark’s paint scheme and graphics to victory circle.

Clark, a 33-time Bullring winner and the chief rival of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch during their Bullring days, was 19 when he was killed in a highway accident in New Mexico in May 2006.

