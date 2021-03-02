Kyle Busch’s sweet new paint job for Pennzoil 400

Las Vegan Kyle Busch unveiled a paint job for his No. 18 Toyota Camry in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 that will pay homage to Henderson-based Ethel M Chocolates on its 40th anniversary.

Kyle Busch's paint job in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will pay homage to Henderson-based Ethel M Chocolates (Courtesy)

How sweet it is!

“I always love coming home to race and am honored to have another Vegas native featured on the car this weekend,” the two-time Cup Series champion said. “When I was a kid, my grandma used to bring me out to the Ethel M factory and Cactus Garden, and it was one of my favorite places to visit. Even during a difficult time, we’re glad to be bringing a better moment to fans by giving them a chance to connect with the new car in a safe way.”

In addition to the mint green paint scheme that features graphics of the hand-crafted chocolates and Ethel M logos on the car’s hood and quarter panels, the company also announced a donation of 40,000 meals to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas.

The Ethel M car will be on display outside of the flagship store and Cactus Garden in Henderson on Saturday, where fans will be allowed to take photos. Reservations can be made at Ethelm.com/nascar.

