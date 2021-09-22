Kyle Larson to start South Point 400 from pole

Kyle Larson competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kyle Larson will start Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he has been finishing a lot of races this season — at the front of the pack.

NASCAR’s regular-season champion earned the pole position for the playoff race based on protocols adopted amid COVID-19 in lieu of a standard qualifying session. The formula weighs driver and car owner finishing positions and the fastest lap from the previous race along with team owner points.

Larson won Saturday’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway and will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the fourth time in the past six races. He will be trying for a rare LVMS sweep after winning the Pennzoil 400 spring race at the 1.5-mile oval.

Ryan Blaney will line up outside of Larson on the first row Sunday, with Las Vegas brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch starting 10th and 20th, respectively.

Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 playoff opener. John Hunter Nemechek will roll off first in Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts Truck Series playoff race.

Larson, Cindric and Nemechek are the points leaders in their respective series.

NASCAR adapted the COVID protocols last season when practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of tracks to limit exposure and cut race weekend costs.

The South Point 400 weekend gets under way at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring.

