Kyle Larson to start South Point 400 from pole
NASCAR’s regular-season champion Kyle Larson earned the South Point 400 pole position based on protocols adopted amid COVID-19.
Kyle Larson will start Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he has been finishing a lot of races this season — at the front of the pack.
NASCAR’s regular-season champion earned the pole position for the playoff race based on protocols adopted amid COVID-19 in lieu of a standard qualifying session. The formula weighs driver and car owner finishing positions and the fastest lap from the previous race along with team owner points.
Larson won Saturday’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway and will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the fourth time in the past six races. He will be trying for a rare LVMS sweep after winning the Pennzoil 400 spring race at the 1.5-mile oval.
Ryan Blaney will line up outside of Larson on the first row Sunday, with Las Vegas brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch starting 10th and 20th, respectively.
Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 playoff opener. John Hunter Nemechek will roll off first in Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts Truck Series playoff race.
Larson, Cindric and Nemechek are the points leaders in their respective series.
NASCAR adapted the COVID protocols last season when practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of tracks to limit exposure and cut race weekend costs.
The South Point 400 weekend gets under way at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring.
Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.
South Point 400 lineup
1. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
2. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
3. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
4. Martin Truex Jr.,Joe Gibbs Racing
5. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
6. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
7. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
8. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske
9. Joey Logano, Team Penske
10. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
11. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
12. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
13. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing
14. Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing
15. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
16. Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports
17. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
18. Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing
19. Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing
20. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
21. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing
22. Ricky Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty Racing
23. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
24. Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing
25. Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing
26. Daniel Suarez,Trackhouse Racing
27. Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports
28. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing
29. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing
30. Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing
31. Josh Bilicki, Rick Ware Racing
32. Anthony Alfredo, Front Row Motorsports
33. Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports
34. BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports
35. Cody Ware,Petty Ware Racing
36. Quin Houff, StarCom Racing
37. Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing
38. JJ Yeley, Motorsports Business Management