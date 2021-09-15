Las Vegas’ fall NASCAR race moves to new month in 2022

South Point 400 switches to Oct. 16, 2022 and will be the first race in the final round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Kurt Busch, a NASCAR driver from Las Vegas, does a fan event celebrating his 2020 South Point 400 win in The Showroom at South Point Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. The 2021 South Point 400 will take place Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Next year’s NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is moving to October.

The fall playoff race will be Oct. 16, 2022 — three weeks later than this year. It will be the first race of the final round of the NASCAR playoffs. LVMS’ spring race, the Pennzoil 400, is set March 6. It will mark the debut of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car on a 1.5-mile superspeedway.

LVMS president Chris Powell is excited about both dates, especially the fall race moving to October when the weather is expected to be cooler.

“Our fans have clamored for a cooler race date since we were awarded a playoff race,” Powell said. “Anyone who has ever been to Las Vegas in October knows it’s one of the most beautiful months of the year here.

“And the Next Gen car has been several years in the making. Knowing the importance of 1.5-mile superspeedways to the season championship, we have great anticipation of seeing the new car on our speedway.”

Companion events and qualifying, practice and start times will be announced at a later date.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.