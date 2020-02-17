70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

Las Vegas NASCAR weekend schedule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 3:53 pm
 

The Pennzoil 400 comes to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 23. Here’s a list of the events leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Las Vegas race weekend schedule:

Thursday

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

■ 2 p.m. — Spectator gates open

■ 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Driver autograph session

■ 7 p.m. — Super Late Models race

■ 8 p.m. — Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race

Friday

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

■ 10 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open

■ 11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 final practice

■ 12-12:45 p.m. — Strat 200 driver autograph session (Neon Garage/pass required)

■ 1:05-1:55 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 first practice

■ 2:05 p.m. — Strat 200 qualifying

■ 3-4 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities Memorabilia Auction (Draft Bar)

■ 4:30-5:20 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 final practice

■ 6 p.m. — Strat 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race

Saturday

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

■ 7:30 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open

■ 10:05 a.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 qualifying

■ 11:35 a.m. — Pennzoil 400 qualifying

■ 1 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

■ 3:30-5:30 p.m. — National Indoor RV Centers presents the Pennzoil Performance RV Appreciation Party in Neon Garage. (Saturday Neon Garage pass or RV ticket/wristband required. Event will begin after conclusion of Boyd Gaming 300.)

■ 5 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR Racing Experience drives and rides

Sunday

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

■ 8 a.m — Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open

■ 9:30-10:30 a.m — Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk

■ 10:30 a.m. — Pennzoil 400 driver meeting (Neon Garage/pass required)

■ 12:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race

