NASCAR

Las Vegas native wins at hometown track for 1st NASCAR victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2023 - 3:24 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2023 - 4:01 pm
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst races to the finish line for a first place finish during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst gets emotional after winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Herbst celebrates winning first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Riley Herbst (98) is introduced before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas native Riley Herbst led 103 laps and won the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race by 14.95 seconds Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s Herbst’s first win in any of NASCAR’s top three national touring series in his 139th start in the Xfinity Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

