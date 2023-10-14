Las Vegas native wins at hometown track for 1st NASCAR victory

The Las Vegas native led 103 laps and won the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race by 14.95 seconds Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s Herbst’s first win in any of NASCAR’s top three national touring series in his 139th start in the Xfinity Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

