LVMS won’t have spectators for NASCAR playoff race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 5:33 pm
 

The roar of the engines will be reverberating off empty grandstands during the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 27.

LVMS received word from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office Friday that it will not allowed to have spectators for the race that opens the second round of the NASCAR playoffs, per local and state COVID-19 restrictions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

