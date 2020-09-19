LVMS won’t have spectators for NASCAR playoff race

COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place for Sept. 27 race that opens second round of Cup Series playoffs.

Race car driver Brad Keselowski (2) leads the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The roar of the engines will be reverberating off empty grandstands during the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 27.

LVMS received word from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office Friday that it will not allowed to have spectators for the race that opens the second round of the NASCAR playoffs, per local and state COVID-19 restrictions.

