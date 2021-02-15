46°F
Michael McDowell leads one lap at Daytona — the last one

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 - 9:34 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2021 - 9:39 pm
Michael McDowell crosses the finish line ahead of Austin Dillon to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 a ...
Michael McDowell crosses the finish line ahead of Austin Dillon to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 on Sunday night after Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap.

It was McDowell’s first victory in 358 Cup Series starts, a stunning upset in NASCAR’s signature event. McDowell led just one lap — the only that mattered.

McDowell was running third when Keselowski got a huge run on Logano. Keselowski tried to pass Logano on the low side, but Logano tried to block him and ended up crashing both of them.

Chase Elliott was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin was trying to become the first in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.

