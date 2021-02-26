NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved

Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced the March 7 Pennzoil 400 has sold out, but officials aren’t happy that only 12,500 fans can attend under COVID restrictions.

Drivers trail behind race winner Kurt Busch (1) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the March 7 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race has sold out — and speedway officials are not exactly happy about it.

“This is the first time I can ever remember being disappointed to announce a sellout,” LVMS president Chris Powell said after the speedway sold its entire ticket allotment per Southern Nevada Health District restrictions limiting crowds at live sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we appreciate that Gov. Sisolak has provided sports and entertainment venues an opportunity to get fans back in the stands, we’re disappointed that the local health district has not allowed us to reach the 20 percent capacity recommended by the governor. Nonetheless, we know it will be three great days of racing for those who are able to attend, and we hope to welcome a full house in September for the South Point 400 (NASCAR playoff race).”

Under the current attendance restrictions, LVMS estimates it will host 12,500 fans for the Pennzoil 400. Tickets still remain for the Xfinity Series race March 6 and the Camping World Truck Series race March 5.

Saturday’s tickets are $29, and Friday’s are $19. Kids 12 and under are free Friday and Saturday. Race fans can visit lvms.com for tickets and RV camping and race weekend information.

