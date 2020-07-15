99°F
NASCAR

NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan tests postive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 11:26 am
 

Brendan Gaughan, the part-time NASCAR driver from Las Vegas, revealed Wednesday he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Gaughan made the disclosure on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” show. He said he tested positive last Friday.

He said he has experienced only minor symptoms.

“I’ve had a head cold with a headache, a stuffy nose and a little post-nasal drip,” he said. “That’s really the most of anything I’ve had, maybe felt tired one of the days or so.”

Gaughan, 45, last raced June 22 at Talladega Superspeedway where he finished 21st. His next start was to be Aug. 29 at Daytona, after which he planned to planned to retire from NASCAR competition.

He is the second NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson sat out the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 5 but has since been cleared to return to the track.

“So I’m indoors for a couple weeks,” Gaughan said on the radio show. “No wife, no kids for two weeks. I am quarantined with my puppy and staying isolated on one side of the house and the kids are at a friend’s house, hanging out, playing and swimming.

“My son just texted me this morning, saying ‘I miss you daddy.’ ”

But as usual, the easy-going racer could not resist making light about having so much idle time on his hands.

”I’ve been watching racing,” he said on the radio show. “I have lots of time to catch up on many things. Yesterday I was down to Lone Ranger reruns and Matlock, so I have all sorts of energy to get out today.”

Gaughan, son of South Point owner Michael Gaughan, said none of his employees — he runs industrial cleaning and legal moonshine businesses in Las Vegas — have tested positive for the virus.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

