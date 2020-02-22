NASCAR Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

The on-again, off-again Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is off again — until Sunday.

Cars are covered for rain during a rain delay before the start of NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on February 22, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (LVMS Pool/Icon Sportswire)

A jet dryer attempts to dry the track after a rain delay before the start of NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on February 22, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire)

The race will be finished approximately one hour after the conclusion of the Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race.

Overcast skies opened for the third time after Chase Briscoe won the first 45-lap stage. NASCAR made the announcement to postpone the race at 6:45 p.m., almost six hours after the scheduled 1 p.m. start.

