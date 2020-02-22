55°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity race under rain delay again at LVMS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 9:49 am
 
Updated February 22, 2020 - 3:32 pm

The on-again, off-again Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is in another rain delay.

Overcast skies opened again after Chase Briscoe won the first 45-lap stage. Two of the three race stages must be completed for an official race.

Early morning showers canceled qualifying for the Xfinity race as well as Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kyle Busch prepares for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept ...
Kyle Busch believes he is NASCAR’s best driver
By Ron Kantowski • / RJ

At 34 and still well within his prime, the Las Vegas native has won 208 races across the sport’s three major touring series, more than any other driver in history.