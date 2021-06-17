Race team founded by Las Vegan headed for Cup Series

NASCAR truck series team headed by Las Vegas businessman Maury Gallagher intends to compete in the top rung Cup Series in 2022.

John Hunter Nemechek celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

GMS Racing, a NASCAR truck series team founded by Las Vegas businessman Maury Gallagher, appears to be heading for the top rung Cup Series in 2022.

The team put up a video teaser on its Twitter account Thursday confirming the jump. There were no details. A NASCAR source said the team was working on obtaining a NASCAR charter that would allow it to compete full-time next season as well as securing a driver or drivers.

GMS, which fields trucks for drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum and a fifth entry for various competitors, also competed in the Xfinity Series from 2016 to 2019 with Gallagher’s son, Spencer, and John Hunter Nemechek as primary drivers. GMS also competes in the ARCA Menards Series.

The team first explored the idea of jumping to the Cup Series in 2017.

“There’s a lot of things being said, but moving up to Cup, this has always been our ultimate goal,” Spencer Gallagher said at the time. “This is the deep end of the pool.”

