Rain cancels NASCAR qualifying, Xfinity race still scheduled
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is in standby mode during wet weather at the track.
It has stopped raining at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and track drying has begun in preparation for the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Race scheduled for 1 p.m.
Early morning showers canceled qualifying for the Xfinity race as well as Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Both starting fields will be set by 2019 owner’s points.
