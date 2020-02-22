53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

Rain cancels NASCAR qualifying, Xfinity race still scheduled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 9:49 am
 
Updated February 22, 2020 - 12:12 pm

It has stopped raining at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and track drying has begun in preparation for the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Race scheduled for 1 p.m.

Early morning showers canceled qualifying for the Xfinity race as well as Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Both starting fields will be set by 2019 owner’s points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kyle Busch prepares for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept ...
Kyle Busch believes he is NASCAR’s best driver
By Ron Kantowski • / RJ

At 34 and still well within his prime, the Las Vegas native has won 208 races across the sport’s three major touring series, more than any other driver in history.