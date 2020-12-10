Riley Herbst tabbed for Stewart-Haas NASCAR Xfinity ride

Young Las Vegas racer Riley Herbst to take over No. 98 Ford that carried Chase Briscoe to a season-high nine wins in 2020.

#18: Riley Herbst, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Monster during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series LS Tractor 200 race at Phoenix Raceway, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/NKP, Russell LaBounty) MANDATORY CREDIT

Riley Herbst (18) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

Stewart-Haas Racing Thursday confirmed that Las Vegan Riley Herbst will drive its potent No. 98 Ford Mustang during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Herbst, 21, announced last month he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after posting four top five finishes, including a pair of seconds, in 33 Xfinity starts during 2020. He’ll take over the ride that carried Chase Briscoe to a season-high nine wins and will inherit crew chief Richard Boswell.

“Expectations are definitely high, but the highest expectations are the ones I’ve set for myself. I’m proud to be a part of Stewart-Haas Racing and I can’t wait to climb into that No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang next year,” the third-generation racer said in alluding to his longtime sponsor.

Said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition for SHR: “Riley has really just scratched the surface of his potential. He reminds us a lot of Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe – two drivers who came to SHR’s Xfinity Series program with plenty of potential who won a lot of races and are now in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Herbst will make his Stewart-Haas debut Feb. 13 in the Xfinity Series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

