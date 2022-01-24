Starting time set for return of NASCAR hauler parade

NASCAR 18-wheelers to roll down Las Vegas Strip at 6 p.m. on March 3 starting at Luxor on the Strip.

The hauler of Kevin Harvick (4) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The starting time for the return of the NASCAR Hauler Parade ahead of the March 6 running of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been announced.

The popular fan event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, in front of the Luxor on the Strip. About 40 of the race car transporters painted in team colors will receive a police escort as they head north on Las Vegas Boulevard before turning onto Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue en route to their final destination in the LVMS infield.

The haulers will be staged at the South Point before the parade begins.

“We’re so excited to bring the hauler parade back,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement. “We’re always looking to expand and offer fans innovative ways to enjoy the sport we love, and we’d like to thank NASCAR teams, our area governments and local law enforcement for helping make this happen.”

